Nigerian unions end strike over living costs
Unions and the government reached a tentative agreement to suspend the strike, following two days of talks.
People walk past traffic jams on the bridge of Lagos, Nigeria, Tuesday Sept. 5, 2023. / Photo: AP / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
October 3, 2023

Nigeria's major labour unions have agreed to suspend a planned strike in protest over rising living costs after the government offered a package of measures to offset the impact of economic reforms, a joint statement said.

Monday's announcement came as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had planned a national strike from Tuesday over reforms that have seen fuel prices triple and living costs rise.

After talks on Sunday and Monday, unions and the government agreed to suspend labour action in light of the government proposals, the statement said.

"The NLC and TUC accept to suspend for 30 days the planned indefinite nationwide strike," it said.

Since he came to office in May, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ended a fuel subsidy and liberalised the naira currency in reforms officials say are painful but necessary to help revive Africa's largest economy.

The measures have sent fuel costs soaring and inflation is now at 25 percent, prompting the labour movement to call for an indefinite strike.

Following talks late on Sunday, the government offered a package of accords, including a 35,000 naira ($45) a month pay increase for six months for federal employees, a temporary suspension of VAT on diesel and social security cash to the poorest Nigerians.

RelatedNigeria scrambles to avert strike with wage rise
