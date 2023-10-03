Nigeria's major labour unions have agreed to suspend a planned strike in protest over rising living costs after the government offered a package of measures to offset the impact of economic reforms, a joint statement said.

Monday's announcement came as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had planned a national strike from Tuesday over reforms that have seen fuel prices triple and living costs rise.

After talks on Sunday and Monday, unions and the government agreed to suspend labour action in light of the government proposals, the statement said.

"The NLC and TUC accept to suspend for 30 days the planned indefinite nationwide strike," it said.

Since he came to office in May, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ended a fuel subsidy and liberalised the naira currency in reforms officials say are painful but necessary to help revive Africa's largest economy.