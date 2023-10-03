WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU commissioner warns Europe of far-right terrorism as growing menace
EU Commissioner Johansson warns of surging far-right extremism in Europe, with extremists operating openly, including organising rock concerts and marketing commercial products to fund their agendas.
EU commissioner warns Europe of far-right terrorism as growing menace
"Far-right terrorism is a growing threat in Europe," Johansson declared. / Photo: AP / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
October 3, 2023

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson has issued a stark warning about the escalating threat of far-right extremism in Europe.

During the inaugural "Counterterrorism Financing Forum" held in Brussels on Monday, Johansson stressed the need for international cooperation in the fight against terror financing.

She emphasised that far-right extremism is on the rise in Europe, posing an increasingly serious terrorism threat.

"Far-right terrorism is a growing threat in Europe," Johansson declared.

She went on to highlight the audacious activities of far-right violent extremists, who have begun to operate more openly, including organising rock concerts and marketing commercial products to fund their extremist agendas.

RECOMMENDED

One of the major challenges in combating this rising threat, Johansson said, is the blurred line between far-right extremism and terrorism.

The use of cryptocurrencies and the establishment of fake charitable organisations have further complicated efforts to distinguish between the two, she added.

RelatedThe rise of Europe's far-right
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Palestinian family loses baby after waiting 17 years
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body