Hollywood costumes: 'Titanic', C-3PO's Head to be auctioned by Propstore
Over 1,800 pieces of entertainment memorabilia will go up for auction at Propstore's annual live event, which runs from November 9-12.
Actor Anthony Daniels, who played C-3PO in 11 Star Wars films, holds a screen-matched, light-up C-3PO head from the 1977 film "Star Wars: A New Hope" which is part of his personal collection, at Propstore in Chenies, Britain, September 20, 2023. The head will be auctioned with other film & TV memorabilia this November in London. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
October 3, 2023

From "Star Wars" droid C-3PO's head to Leonardo DiCaprio's "Titanic" costume, a trove of costumes and props are headed to auction next month in a sale of film and television memorabilia worth around $14.6 million.

More than 1,800 items are being sold by entertainment memorabilia auctioneer Propstore at its annual live auction, which this year runs from November 9-12.

Leading the sale, which Propstore estimates will fetch more than 12 million pounds (14.6 million), is the light-up head actor Anthony Daniels wore to play C-3PO in "Star Wars: A New Hope", with an estimate of 500,000 - 1 million pounds ($600,000- $1.2 million).

Daniels is also selling other "Star Wars" memorabilia. "We have his complete archive from his time of working on the 'Star Wars' films so that includes some of the props and body components and parts, his head, his hands, his feet," Propstore founder and Chief Executive Stephen Lane told Reuters.

"We have his original scripts with the annotations in there as well."

Costumes

Costumes for sale include a shirt, waistcoat and trousers DiCaprio wore in "Titanic" (100,000 - 200,000 pounds), Honey Ryder's bathrobe as worn by Ursula Andress in "Dr. No" (70,000-140,000 pounds) and Johnny Depp's stunt costume from "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" (50,000-100,000 pounds).

Props include Harrison Ford's bullwhip from "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" (100,000-200,000 pounds), "Nightmare on Elm Street" character Freddy Krueger's hero metal glove armature and hand-drawn schematic (200,000-400,000 pounds) and Tom Hanks' sneakers from "Forrest Gump" (15,000-30,000 pounds).

Other lots include Stanley Kubrick's hand-annotated shooting script for "The Shining" (30,000-60,000 pounds) and a coat worn by Marlon Brando in "The Godfather" (25,000-50,000 pounds).

Lane said the lots came from collectors, curators, archives, film studios and production companies.

"The demand is growing and we're seeing things travel all over the world...and they're bought by passionate fans and lovers of the movies, collectors," he said. "But some of these items also end up in museums and studio archives as well."

SOURCE:Reuters
