From "Star Wars" droid C-3PO's head to Leonardo DiCaprio's "Titanic" costume, a trove of costumes and props are headed to auction next month in a sale of film and television memorabilia worth around $14.6 million.

More than 1,800 items are being sold by entertainment memorabilia auctioneer Propstore at its annual live auction, which this year runs from November 9-12.

Leading the sale, which Propstore estimates will fetch more than 12 million pounds (14.6 million), is the light-up head actor Anthony Daniels wore to play C-3PO in "Star Wars: A New Hope", with an estimate of 500,000 - 1 million pounds ($600,000- $1.2 million).

Daniels is also selling other "Star Wars" memorabilia. "We have his complete archive from his time of working on the 'Star Wars' films so that includes some of the props and body components and parts, his head, his hands, his feet," Propstore founder and Chief Executive Stephen Lane told Reuters.

"We have his original scripts with the annotations in there as well."