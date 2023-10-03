The International Energy Agency (IEA) has said that nations need to set aside "geopolitical tensions" and fight for greater international cooperation in order to advance the struggle against climate crisis.

"The 1.5C target" agreed in Paris in 2015 is "still within reach" but it faces "many challenges" the energy watchdog's boss Fatih Birol told an international climate and energy gathering in Madrid ahead of COP28 on Monday.

Among the challenges, "the geopolitical fragmentation of the world" is "creating a key impediment for some of the steps we are hoping to take", he told the gathering of some 40 ministers and top global energy and environment leaders.

Although levels of investment in "the technology area and in clean energy technologies" is "very strong", it is not enough, he said.

"The lack of international cooperation is a major, major problem. We have to find a way to isolate these geopolitical tensions ... to focus on this issue of countries coming together," he said.

The world's energy future will be at the heart of debates at the UN's COP28 climate summit in Dubai, a major oil producer, between November 30 and December 12.

Spain's Ecology Minister Teresa Ribera admitted that talks at COP28 were likely to be "challenging" but said "multilateralism is the way to respond to the current challenges". "A global problem deserves a global response," she told delegates.