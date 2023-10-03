Apple has said it is working to fix a "bug" it said is among reasons some newly released iPhone 15 smartphones are heating up.

The phone maker will address the problem in an update to its iOS 17 mobile operating software and is collaborating with developers of some apps adding to the problem, according to the Silicon Valley tech giant.

"We have identified a few conditions which can cause the iPhone to run warmer than expected," Apple said in response to an AFP inquiry on Monday.

Some handsets of the freshly launched iPhone may feel warmer for a few days after initial set-up due to increased background activity, according to Apple.

"We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update," Apple said. "Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system."

Apps that seemed to be making chips inside iPhones heat up due to workloads included Instagram, Uber and an Asphalt 9 car racing game, according to online posts.