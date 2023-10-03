Hundreds of Guatemalans blocked key roads to demand the resignation of top prosecutors whom they accuse of trying to block the newly-elected president from taking office.

Prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche sent security forces to seize boxes of voting records from this year's presidential election, won by outsider Bernardo Arevalo, 64, in a massive upset.

Observers say Arevalo's vow to clamp down on graft has alarmed a corrupt elite.

Arevalo is only due to take office in January, and the international community has raised the alarm over efforts to challenge the election outcome.

Protesters on Monday blocked key highways such as the Inter-American Highway and routes leading to the borders of Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras, according to road authorities.

Indigenous groups and rural farm workers stalled traffic on major transportation arteries as Arevalo met with magistrates of Guatemala’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal to urge unity against what they see as a violation of voters’ will.

"Guatemala demands the respect of its democracy," read a sign held up by protesters.

Others demanded the resignation of Curruchiche, Attorney General Consuelo Porras, and Judge Fredy Orellana — who have backed several raids against electoral authorities.

All three officials have been described as "corrupt" and "undemocratic" by the US justice department.

Arevalo has asked the Supreme Court to remove them from their roles, accusing them of plotting a "coup d'etat" to prevent him from taking office.