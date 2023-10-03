Malaysia prepared to make rain by seeding clouds and got ready to shut schools as the quality of air in various places deteriorated, the Department of Environment said, raising fears of a new round of pollution from forest fires.

Almost every dry season, smoke from fires to clear land for palm oil and pulp and paper plantations in Indonesia clouds the skies over much of the region, bringing risks to public health and worrying tourist operators and airlines.

Cloud seeding involves shooting salt flares into clouds to trigger rainfall.

Malaysia's air quality was deteriorating, particularly in the western part of Peninsular Malaysia, with 11 areas recording unhealthy air pollution index (API) readings, the department's director general, Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar, said in a statement late on Monday.

Malaysia said last week fires in neighbouring Indonesia were causing the pollution although Indonesia has denied detecting any smoke drifting over its borders into Malaysia.

The Malaysian department said earlier on Monday a regional meteorological agency had detected nearly 250 "hotspots", indicating fires, on Indonesia's Sumatra island and in its part of Borneo island, with none in Malaysia.