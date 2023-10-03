WORLD
3 MIN READ
Malaysia will 'trigger rain' to clear air, close schools as haze worsens
Malaysia's air quality was deteriorating, particularly in the western part of the country, with 11 areas recording unhealthy air pollution index readings.
Malaysia will 'trigger rain' to clear air, close schools as haze worsens
Efforts to clear the air with rain by seeding clouds would come into effect when API readings reach 150 for more than 24 hours.  Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
October 3, 2023

Malaysia prepared to make rain by seeding clouds and got ready to shut schools as the quality of air in various places deteriorated, the Department of Environment said, raising fears of a new round of pollution from forest fires.

Almost every dry season, smoke from fires to clear land for palm oil and pulp and paper plantations in Indonesia clouds the skies over much of the region, bringing risks to public health and worrying tourist operators and airlines.

Cloud seeding involves shooting salt flares into clouds to trigger rainfall.

Malaysia's air quality was deteriorating, particularly in the western part of Peninsular Malaysia, with 11 areas recording unhealthy air pollution index (API) readings, the department's director general, Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar, said in a statement late on Monday.

Malaysia said last week fires in neighbouring Indonesia were causing the pollution although Indonesia has denied detecting any smoke drifting over its borders into Malaysia.

The Malaysian department said earlier on Monday a regional meteorological agency had detected nearly 250 "hotspots", indicating fires, on Indonesia's Sumatra island and in its part of Borneo island, with none in Malaysia.

RelatedAir pollution cuts global life expectancy by more than two years
RECOMMENDED

Clearing the air

Efforts to clear the air with rain by seeding clouds and other measures to cope with the pollution would come into effect when API readings reached 150 for more than 24 hours, Wan Abdul Latiff.

Schools and kindergartens must stop all outdoor activities when API readings reach 100, and close when they reach 200, he said.

The environmental group Greenpeace, meanwhile, called on countries in the region to introduce legislation to stop plantation companies causing air pollution.

"Enacting a domestic transboundary haze act is necessary to act as a deterrent, especially as there are bad apples in the industry," Heng Kiah Chun, regional campaign strategist for Greenpeace Southeast Asia, said in a statement.

Singapore, which prides itself on its clean air, passed a cross-border air pollution law in 2014 that makes those who cause haze both criminally and civilly liable.

RelatedThousands more evacuated as fresh floods hit Malaysia
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Palestinian family loses baby after waiting 17 years
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body