The Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad abused and left detainees to die at a Damascus military hospital, using the facility to cover up the torture of prisoners, a rights group and former detainees have said.

Sick prisoners sent from detention facilities to the capital's Tishreen Military Hospital for treatment rarely received any medical attention, according to a report released on Tuesday by the Association of Detainees and the Missing in Sednaya Prison (ADMSP), a Türkiye-based rights group.

Instead, security forces at the hospital jail and even medical and administrative staff inflicted "brutal torture" on detainees, including physical and psychological violence, according to the report titled 'Buried in Silence'.

It covers abuses from the start of Syria's civil war in 2011 to 2020, but the authors said they believe many of the practices persist today.

Abu Hamza, 43, said he was taken to the jail at the Tishreen hospital three times during his incarceration, but only saw a doctor once.

"Prisoners were afraid to go to the hospital, because many did not return," said Abu Hamza, who was jailed for seven years, including at the notorious Sednaya prison on the Damascus outskirts.

"Those who were very sick would be left to die in the hospital lockup," said Abu Hamza, who like others with whom AFP news agency spoke to used first names or pseudonyms for fear of reprisals.

Related An "unending nightmare," Bashar al Assad's nephew is out of prison

"If we could walk, we'd be sent back to prison," he added.

ADMSP was founded by former detainees held in Sednaya, Syria's largest jail which has become a by-word for torture and the darkest abuses of the regime.

In a report last year the group described Sednaya's "salt rooms," primitive mortuaries designed to preserve bodies.

The latest ADMSP report is based on interviews with 32 people, including former detainees, security personnel and medical staff, as well as leaked documents.

Rights groups have long accused the Assad regime of torturing detainees and executing prisoners without fair trials.

In 2011, Syrian regime forces cracked down on peaceful protesters, triggering a complex war that has left more than 500,000 dead and forced millions to flee.

Up to one-fifth of that toll died in government-run prisons, according to Britain-based monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Some of the horrific images of dead Syrians smuggled out by "Caesar", a defector who had worked as a photographer for the military police, were shot inside Tishreen hospital, according to human rights groups.

Left for dead

Abu Hamza said guards at the hospital prison "once barged in and ordered us to lie on the ground", beating them for 15 minutes before leaving.

According to the ADMSP report, inmates who died in custody from torture or poor conditions, particularly at Sednaya, were taken to the Tishreen hospital and then to "mass graves" near the capital.

Inmates arriving at the hospital were first held "in the same room where bodies of detainees were collected", and sick detainees were forced to help transport prisoners' corpses, the report said.