The president-elect of the Maldives said he will stick to his campaign promise to remove Indian military personnel stationed in the Muslim-majority archipelago state, promising he would initiate the process.

Mohamed Muizzu told his supporters on Monday night at a celebration of his election victory that he wouldn't stand for a foreign military staying in the Maldives against the will of its citizens.

“The people have told us that they don't want foreign military here,” he said.

It’s a serious blow to India in its geopolitical rivalry with China in the India Ocean region, where the Maldives' presidential runoff election Saturday was seen as a virtual referendum on which of the regional powers would have the biggest influence on the archipelago.

Outgoing President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who was elected president in 2018, was battling allegations by Muizzu that he had allowed India an unchecked presence in the country.

Muizzu’s party, the People’s National Congress, is viewed as China-friendly.