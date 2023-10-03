Türkiye on Tuesday marked the Turkic States Cooperation Day, an occasion embodying "unity of our peoples and future generations."

“On the occasion of the 14th anniversary of the signing of the Nakhchivan Agreement, which laid the foundations of the Organisation of Turkic States, we wholeheartedly congratulate the Turkic States Cooperation Day,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Organisation of Turkic States aims to rapidly enhance and deepen cooperation among member states, harmonise national capacities, and contribute to the peace and stability as a responsible and responsive regional actor in the global arena, it added.

It said the process has now evolved into a “full-fledged international organisation,” thanks to the strong will and joint efforts demonstrated by member countries.

“Türkiye will continue its ceaseless efforts to further strengthen the Turkic cooperation and make the Turkic World ‘stronger together,’" it added.