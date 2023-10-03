Japan has seen its hottest September since records began 125 years ago, the country's weather agency has said, in a year expected to be the warmest in human history.

The scorching September's average temperature was 2.66 degrees Celsius higher than usual, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Monday.

This was "the highest figure since the start of statistics in 1898", the agency said in a statement.

This year is expected to be the hottest in human history as the climate crisis accelerates, with countries — including Austria, France, Germany, Poland and Switzerland — each announcing their warmest September on record.

Across Japan last month, 101 of 153 observation locations broke an average temperature record, including in Tokyo, with an all-time high of 26.7 degrees Celsius (80 degrees Fahrenheit), in Osaka with 27.9C and in Nagoya with 27.3C.

The average temperature jump of 2.66C was "extraordinary" and "easily topped previous highs", weather agency official Masayuki Hirai said on Tuesday.

"If this is not an abnormally high temperature, I don't know what is," he said.

Related Australia braces for record-breaking heatwave in September

High average global temperature