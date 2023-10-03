CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Nations pledge to raise $12B to save coral reefs hit by climate crisis
The 'Coral Reef Breakthrough' includes a pledge to double the area of coral reefs under protection from the current estimate of around 60,000 square kilometres.
Nations pledge to raise $12B to save coral reefs hit by climate crisis
This underwater photograph taken on September 24, 2023 shows a sea turtle swimming among dead corals of a reef in Baa Atoll in Maldives. Photo: Mladen Antonov/AFP / AFP
By Anupam Bordoloi
October 3, 2023

A coalition of 45 countries have pledged to raise $12 billion for conservation and restoration of coral reefs, which are threatened worldwide by the effects of the growing climate crisis.

The "Coral Reef Breakthrough" was announced on Tuesday by a network of nations that account for three-quarters of the world's coral reefs.

It includes a pledge to double the area of coral reefs under protection from the current estimate of around 60,000 square kilometres (23,000 square miles), and restore some 10,500 sq km.

The plan, announced by the International Coral Reef Initiative, includes a headline pledge to secure $12 billion in investments from public and private sources by 2030.

"This investment will enable more effective coral reef management including water quality management, coastal management, and local and regional regulations," the group announced.

Still, that figure compares with the estimated $174.5 billion a year that a 2020 study estimated was needed to plug the gap in funding for ocean conservation more broadly.

RelatedReef nurseries in UAE restore corals bleached due to rising temperature

The pledge comes with coral reefs around the world under particularly acute stress because of record warm seas this year.

RECOMMENDED

Marine heatwaves — episodes of abnormally high water temperatures — have become more frequent and intense.

Oceans have absorbed 90 percent of the excess heat produced since the dawn of the industrial age, according to scientists.

This excess heat continues to accumulate as greenhouse gases build up in the Earth's atmosphere, mainly from burning oil, gas and coal.

Warmer water can cause stressed corals to expel the algae that lives in symbiosis with them, providing them with nutrients and giving them colour.

This bleaching process can result in coral death if temperatures remain too high for the algae to return, devastating the ecosystems that rely on reefs.

Mass bleaching has already been reported this year in Florida, with concern that the worst may be ahead as the El Nino seasonal weather pattern is often associated with bleaching events.

RelatedSummer heatwave 'bleaches' vast majority of Great Barrier Reef
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Palestinian family loses baby after waiting 17 years
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body