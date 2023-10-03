A coalition of 45 countries have pledged to raise $12 billion for conservation and restoration of coral reefs, which are threatened worldwide by the effects of the growing climate crisis.

The "Coral Reef Breakthrough" was announced on Tuesday by a network of nations that account for three-quarters of the world's coral reefs.

It includes a pledge to double the area of coral reefs under protection from the current estimate of around 60,000 square kilometres (23,000 square miles), and restore some 10,500 sq km.

The plan, announced by the International Coral Reef Initiative, includes a headline pledge to secure $12 billion in investments from public and private sources by 2030.

"This investment will enable more effective coral reef management including water quality management, coastal management, and local and regional regulations," the group announced.

Still, that figure compares with the estimated $174.5 billion a year that a 2020 study estimated was needed to plug the gap in funding for ocean conservation more broadly.

The pledge comes with coral reefs around the world under particularly acute stress because of record warm seas this year.