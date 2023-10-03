Last Friday Duane “Keffe D” Davis was charged for the 1996 murder of hip-hop artist Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Shakur was shot and killed while riding as a passenger in the black BMW of Suge Knight – former CEO of renowned Death Row Records, also driving the car. A white Cadillac, of which Davis was one of four occupants (the other three are deceased), pulled up beside the BMW at a stop light near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.

One of the occupants shot several times into the BMW. Knight was grazed by at least one of the bullets. He quickly drove away from the scene until he hit a road median, ultimately bringing the vehicle to a halt. Police arrived thereafter.

It’s well-known, 27 years after Shakur’s murder, that precipitating it was an altercation in the hotel lobby of the MGM Grand, involving Shakur (after attending a Mike Tyson boxing match at the hotel) physically assaulting Orlando Anderson – a member of the California-based street gang South Side Compton Crips. Immediately after, other members of Death Row, including Knight, helped Shakur continue the assault.

Lesser known however is why that altercation happened in the first place. Some might infer that it was simply because Shakur was provoked by the presence of Anderson automatically made him a target for Shakur, affiliated with the Mob Piru Bloods – another California-based street gang on acrimonious terms with the Crips.

Though there’s some truth to this there’s more to the story. To better grasp that it’s important to consider what had happened only weeks prior to Shakur’s murder – July 1996 – in California’s Lakewood Mall.

A number of Compton Crips had approached a group of the Bloods in a Foot Locker store. Among the Crips was Anderson.

He allegedly snatched a signature Death Row golden necklace that one of the Bloods and Death Row affiliate, Travyon “Tray” Lane, was wearing. It’s been rumoured that certain parties were awarding $10K to anyone able to rob the same type of chain.

Lane was with Tupac in the MGM lobby. When he saw Anderson he told him that he was the person who snatched his chain.

Known to be loyal and protector of his friends, Shakur was compelled to confront Anderson, asking him, “You from the South?” Shakur delivered the first blow to Anderson before he could answer.

So where does Davis come in to all of this? How does what happened between Anderson and Shakur implicate him?

Having learned about the assault on Anderson shortly after it occurred, Davis – Anderson’s uncle – decided to take revenge on Shakur. On the same evening as the assault, he and other criminal associates planned to do so by shooting Shakur on the grounds of Club 662, a Las Vegas music venue formerly owned by Knight and where Shakur was scheduled to perform.