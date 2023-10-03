The UN World Food Program (WFP) has said that it needs over $526M for hunger response in South Sudan as the "urgency is looming".

This year the WFP received "less than half" of the funding that it needed, and the next year is "equally concerning," the food agency's South Sudan director told a UN briefing in Geneva on Monday.

"Basically, half the funding means half the food assistance, and in order to reach as many people as possible, we have reduced rations to 50 percent, meaning people are getting less than 300 grams of food per day, and this includes those people arriving from Sudan," Mary-Ellen McGroarty said.

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April, in a conflict that has killed 5,000 people and displaced more than 5.2 million, according to UN figures.

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabian and US mediators have failed to end the violence.

"Continuing in this manner means that we are unable to break the cycle of entrenched hunger and provide a way out for families facing extreme hunger," McGroarty stressed. "We are barely pulling people back from the cliff edge of desperation."