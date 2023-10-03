A jawbone fragment belonging to a big cat species has been recently found during excavations in the ancient theatre of Apemeia, now in Türkiye’s western province of Afyonkarahisar.

The ancient city of Apameia, located at the intersection of the historical Silk Road and the King's Highway, and one of the most important trade centres of its time, bears important traces from the Phrygian, Persian, Seleucid, and Roman civilisations.

Work in the ancient city, which started as a rescue excavation in 2017, was intensified three years ago, Umit Emrah Kurt, scientific adviser and coordinator of the excavation, told Anadolu Agency.

The fossil is believed to be of a "lion or a panther, anthropologists will run a DNA analysis and make determinations regarding its age and species,” he said.

“Since this animal does not live in this geography, we think it is related to ancient performances. Of course, we cannot predict exactly what the period and age will be, but if it is found to date back to an earlier period, we know that a hunting garden was built here for the kings during the Persian period. It may be related to that garden,” he said, terming the discovery a unique find.