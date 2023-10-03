WORLD
2 MIN READ
Spanish king asks Pedro Sanchez to get parliament's mandate as PM
In an inconclusive general election on July 23, Sanchez's Spanish Socialist Workers Party secured fewer seats than the conservatives of Alberto Nunez Feijoo.
Spanish king asks Pedro Sanchez to get parliament's mandate as PM
Sanchez was yet to share with her his suggested schedule for the investiture vote [Photo: AFP] / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 3, 2023

Spain's King Felipe has nominated acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to face a parliamentary vote for a new mandate after his conservative rival failed in his bid to become premier last week, lower house speaker Francina Armengol told reporters.

Sanchez said on Tuesday he would start talks with the main parties on Wednesday, "without wasting time", and starting with his Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz, the head of leftist Sumar.

Sanchez has been adamant that he can muster enough support for his candidacy.

"I've accepted the task given to me by the head of state... I am willing to work to form as soon as possible a progressive coalition government with enough support to guarantee the stability that the country needs," Sanchez told reporters.

RelatedBrussels unlocks $172B in new funds, recovery loans for Spain
RECOMMENDED

To reach the threshold of votes needed to stay in office, he will have to woo Catalan and Basque parties, some of which advocate their regions' independence from Madrid.

Addressing the divisive issue, Sanchez said one of his government's main pillars would be working for the coexistence and concord between Spaniards, especially in Catalonia.

Armengol said Sanchez was yet to share with her his suggested schedule for the investiture vote.

If no candidate secures a majority by November 27, a repeat election has to be called.

RelatedWith Feijoo out, Spain's Sanchez seeks Catalan support to remain PM
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Palestinian family loses baby after waiting 17 years
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body