Türkiye's first-ever church built in the Turkish Republic era, St Ephrem Syriac Orthodox Church in Yesilkoy district on the European side of Istanbul, will open its doors to worshippers.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Sait Susin, the president of the Istanbul Syriac Kadim Foundation, expressed his excitement about the church opening, which will take place on Sunday.

Susin noted that the entire process of building the church took ten years.

He pointed out that Syriac communities worldwide have been closely following this process, with numerous expressing their desire to attend the opening ceremony.

In a 2019 ceremony attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the foundation was laid for the church.