Serbia has begun to draw down its massive military buildup along the border with Kosovo in a positive step toward reducing regional tensions, the US administration said.

"Since we stated publicly that we had seen Serbian forces on the border, we have also seen them start to move those forces away, and that's a good thing," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"That will help de-escalate the tensions. It won't eliminate them, but it'll help de-escalate them."

Kirby last week sounded the alarm over the "unprecedented" military deployment, saying it included advanced artillery, tanks, and mechanised infantry units.

The State Department also said on Tuesday that the withdrawal began on Sept. 29.

"We expect Serbia to continue de-escalatory steps, including continued withdrawal of forces to or below historical norms," spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

Late last month, a clash broke out in the village of Banjska in northern Kosovo near the Serbian border when a group of armed Serbs blocked a bridge with two trucks. A shootout erupted after the group opened fire on police, leaving one police officer dead and another injured.

Serbian authorities announced earlier Tuesday the arrest of Kosovo Serb politician Milan Radoicic, who led the armed Serbian group that clashed with Kosovar police on Sept. 24.