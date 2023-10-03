WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bus crash near Italy's Venice city leaves nearly two dozen dead
Bus carrying tourists to campground crashes off an overpass and catches fire, officials say, killing at least 21 people, including Ukrainian tourists.
Bus crash near Italy's Venice city leaves nearly two dozen dead
"The aggravating factor was methane, and the fire spread rapidly," officials say.  / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
October 3, 2023

A bus carrying foreign tourists including Ukrainians and Germans has crashed near the Italian city of Venice when it fell from an elevated street, killing at least 21 people and injuring 18 others, authorities said.

Four of the injured were in serious condition following the accident in the Mestre borough, on the mainland opposite the historic old city of Venice, said Renato Boraso, a Venice city official.

Two of the dead were children, Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said.

"A tragedy has struck our community this evening", Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on Facebook, describing the site of the crash as "an apocalyptic scene".

"At least 10 people have suffered injuries of varying degrees and have been taken to hospital," a spokesperson from the city hall said, adding that operations were under way to rescue any others wounded.

Firefighters said the bus caught fire after careering off a bridge straddling a railway line and linking the Mestre and Marghera districts of the northern Italian city.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her "profound condolences".

RECOMMENDED

"I am in contact with Mayor Luigi Brugnaro and [Transport] Minister Matteo Salvini in order to follow the news of this tragedy," she said in a statement.

RelatedTen people die in tragic bus crash in Australia

Death toll could rise

According to Il Corriere della Sera newspaper, the bus swerved off the bridge after smashing through the barrier and fell near railway tracks about 30 metres below.

The newspaper said it caught fire after hitting some power lines.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said, "The aggravating factor was methane, and the fire spread rapidly".

"I fear that the death toll will rise," he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul