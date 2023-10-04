Flame-throwing Florida Congressperson Matt Gaetz has made US history by bringing down House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

For the first time in its 234-year history, the House backed a resolution "to vacate the office of the speaker" with a 216-210 vote setting the stage for an unprecedented contest to replace McCarthy a year before the presidential election.

Gaetz, the coiffured 41-year-old seemed not even to break a sweat as he led the charge on Tuesday to remove his Republican Party colleague from one of the most powerful roles in the United States government.

With a puckish grin and immaculately tailored suits, Gaetz looks every inch the professional politician.

He is the son of a state senator and grew up in a house that was used as the setting for Jim Carey's "The Truman Show."

But he has built his career on railing against the establishment, first in Florida's State House, and — after a cakewalk in the deeply conservative First District of Florida in 2016 — in recent years as a US Congressperson.

"I'm not running for Congress because I want to go to Washington," Gaetz said during the campaign.

"I'm running for Congress because we can't trust Washington."

It was in Washington, as part of the wave of anti-establishmentism that swept Donald Trump to the presidency, that he made his name.

Just months into his freshman term, he began casting himself as a "tireless defender" of the former reality TV star and was soon running with the House Freedom Caucus, a Republican Party awkward squad that routinely rails against the very notion of government.

With his leonine mane, a Hollywood smile and a sense of showmanship, Gaetz quickly became a household name among his Fox News-watching natural constituency.

Whether that was his nomination of Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, his barging into a House Intelligence Committee meeting, or his wearing a gas mask during a vote on Covid-19 funding measures.