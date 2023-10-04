WORLD
US police report multiple victims in Baltimore 'active shooter situation'
Officers are at the shooting site on the campus of historically Black university, says Baltimore Police Department.
Police vehicles are seen following a shooting incident that happened in Morgan State University, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., on October 3, 2023.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 4, 2023

Multiple people have been shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore, US police said.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers late on Tuesday were on the scene for an "active shooter situation" on the campus of the historically Black university.

The address given for the shooting appeared to match a residential building.

"We're asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Police spokesman Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner that at least four people were shot. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

Police spokesperson Amanda Krotki also said "multiple victims" were shot.

City Council member Odette Ramos said on X that students and staff were ordered to shelter in place. The university reported an enrollment of more than 9,000 students as of late 2022 and said it is growing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
