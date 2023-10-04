Wednesday, October 4, 2023

1840 GMT —

US President Joe Biden said that he is worried Republican infighting in Congress could hurt Ukraine aid and promised to deliver a speech soon to outline why the US needs to continue to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Asked if he was concerned that the United States would not be able to deliver the aid that it has promised to Ukraine because of the disarray on Capitol Hill, Biden said: "It does worry me ... but I know there are a majority of members of the House and Senate in both parties who have said that they support funding Ukraine".

The president also indicated that there was another avenue that the US could use to fund Ukraine aside from the tranches of aid that were getting congressional approval.

"There is another means by which we may be able to find funding for that," Biden said.

1600 GMT — US to send seized Iranian weapons to Ukraine: official

The US is expected to soon announce that it will send seized Iranian small arms and ammunition to Ukraine, a US official said.

US naval forces for years have been seizing weapons believed to be from Iran bound for Iran-backed fighters in Yemen, usually transported by fishing vessels.

A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said an announcement could come as early as this week.

The weapons are expected to include small arms like guns and are unlikely to make a major difference on the battlefield at a time when long-range weapons and air defence systems are on top of Ukraine's wish list.

The seized weapons being transferred are also unlikely to ease concerns about the continued flow of western weapons to Kiev.

1835 GMT — Germany has no plans to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine - Bild

Germany currently has no plans to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles because they are not comparable to missiles provided by France and Britain, Bild newspaper reported.

Berlin is also concerned that the missiles could be used to target the Kerch Bridge linking Russia to Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula seized and annexed by Moscow in 2014, the paper said.

Kiev has been pushing Berlin to supply the Taurus missiles, which could give Ukraine the ability to cause significant damage deeper within Russian-occupied territory.

1830 GMT — Scholz says 'convinced' of continued US support for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was "convinced" the United States would continue to provide support for Ukraine despite political turmoil in Washington.

"I am very convinced that the American Congress will make the necessary support for Ukraine possible," Scholz told reporters in Berlin following a phone call by President Joe Biden to allies on the issue.

1808 GMT — Biden says will give 'major speech' on Ukraine aid

US President Joe Biden said he would soon give a key speech on the importance of supporting Ukraine as political turmoil in Washington threatened to disrupt wartime aid for Kiev.

"I'm going to be announcing very shortly a major speech I'm going to make on this issue, and why it's critically important for the United States and our allies that we keep our commitment," Biden told reporters at the White House.

1545 GMT — Ukraine, Azerbaijan affirm states' 'territorial integrity'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Azerbaijan's leader Ilham Aliyev affirmed principles of states' territorial integrity during phone talks, in the wake of Azerbaijan's takeover of separatist Karabakh.

1535 GMT — Ukraine says hit air defence system in Russia

Ukraine has said it struck a Russian anti-aircraft system in the border region of Belgorod overnight, as Kiev's attacks on Russian-controlled territory intensify.

Since Kiev launched its counteroffensive in June, Russian regions bordering Ukraine have accused the Ukrainian army of almost daily drone strikes and shelling.

An unnamed source in the Ukrainian Security Service source told AFP that its forces hit a "strategic air defence system near the Russian city of Belgorod".

It said this was the second Triumf system Ukraine had hit in the past month, after striking one in Crimea in mid-September.

1200 GMT — Russia foiled major Ukrainian drone attack