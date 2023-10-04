A video purportedly showing ultra-Orthodox Jews spitting on the ground beside a procession of foreign Christian worshipers carrying a wooden cross in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem has ignited intense outrage and a flurry of condemnation.

The spitting incident, which the city's minority Christian community lamented as the latest in an alarming surge of religiously motivated attacks, drew rare outrage from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials.

Israeli police said on Wednesday they have arrested five people in connection with the incident and formed a special investigative team to deal with growing complaints of hostile gestures against Christians.

No details were provided on the identities of the people who were arrested.

Since Israel's most conservative government in history came to power late last year, concerns have mounted among religious leaders over the increasing harassment of the region’s Muslim and Christian communities.

After occupying it in 1967, Israel annexed East Jerusalem, including the Old City, in a move never recognised by the international community.

The Old City remains at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as well as tensions between the world's three major monotheistic faiths.

Many say the government, with its powerful ultranationalist officials, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, has emboldened Jewish extremists and created a sense of impunity.

“What happened with right-wing religious nationalism is that Jewish identity has been growing around anti-Christianity,” said Yisca Harani, a Christianity expert and founder of an Israeli hotline for anti-Christian assaults. “Even if the government doesn't encourage it, they hint that there will be no sanctions.”

Those worries over rising intolerance seem to violate Israel’s stated commitment to freedom of worship and sacred trust over holy places, enshrined in the declaration that marked its founding 75 years ago.

There are roughly 15,000 Christians in Jerusalem today, the majority of them Palestinians who consider themselves living under occupation.

Netanyahu's office insisted on Tuesday that Israel “is totally committed to safeguard the sacred right of worship and pilgrimage to the holy sites of all faiths.”

“I strongly condemn any attempt to intimidate worshippers, and I am committed to taking immediate and decisive action against it,” he said.

The spitting scene, captured on Monday by a reporter at Israel's left-leaning Haaretz newspaper, shows a group of foreign pilgrims beginning their procession through the limestone labyrinth of the Old City, home to the third-holiest site in Islam and major Christian and Jewish sites.