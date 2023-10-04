CLIMATE
Flights cancelled, schools closed as Taiwan braces for Typhoon Koinu
The tropical storm is expected to bring heavy rain in Taiwan and China over the next two days and pack wind up to 191 km/hour, according to the weather bureau.
After passing through Taiwan, the typhoon will head towards southern China's Guangdong and Fujian provinces and then Hong Kong, where it is likely to weaken further to become a tropical storm.  Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 4, 2023

Flights have been cancelled and schools closed in parts of Taiwan as the island braced for strong winds and downpours brought by Typhoon Koinu.

At least 93 flights were cancelled at airports across the self-ruled island on Wednesday, according to the Civil Aviation Administration.

The Maritime and Port Bureau said 96 ferry trips had been cancelled, according to the Central News Agency.

The typhoon may make landfall in the southeastern part of Taiwan overnight on Wednesday or Thursday morning, according to meteorologists.

On Wednesday, rain from the typhoon’s periphery was falling in northern and eastern Taiwan and was expected to become heavier on the eastern coast and in the south later in the day.

Taiwan’s outlying Penghu, Orchid and Green islands announced school and office closures in anticipation of severe weather brought by the typhoon.

Parts of the southern Pingtung county also announced closures.

The typhoon was moving west toward Taiwan with maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometres per hour and gusts of 191 kilometres per hour on Wednesday morning, according to Taiwan’s Weather Bureau.

China’s National Meteorological Center on Wednesday maintained a yellow alert — the third most severe level — for Typhoon Koinu.

Chinese forecasters expected strong winds in the coastal areas of Zhejiang and Fujian provinces, where ferry services were suspended and fishing boats called to port.

