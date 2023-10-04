The Serbian High Court has released from detention Milan Radoicic, a Kosovo Serb politician accused of illegal manufacturing and trafficking of firearms to Kosovo after he admitted involvement in a deadly shootout with Kosovo police.

In a statement, the court said on Wednesday it rejected a motion by the High Prosecutor's Office to place Radoicic in custody. It said Radoicic was prohibited from leaving his place of residence and Serbia without the court's approval. It also banned him from travelling to Kosovo.

"He (Radoicic) is ordered to report to an appropriate police station every 1st and 15th of the month, and his ... passport ... was confiscated," it said.

Tensions between Belgrade and Pristina have soared since Sept. 24, when around 30 armed Serbs barricaded themselves in a Serbian Orthodox monastery near the village of Banjska, in the predominantly ethnic Serb-populated region of northern Kosovo.

The incident ended in a shootout in which three attackers and a Kosovo police officer were killed.

Radoicic, the vice president of the Serb List party, the largest in Serb-dominated northern Kosovo, admitted to organising and taking part in the skirmishes.