Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their work on quantum dots — tiny particles that can release very bright coloured light and are used in electronics and medical imaging.

Moungi Bawendi, of MIT, Louis Brus of Columbia University and Alexei Ekimov of Nanocrystals Technology Inc., were honoured for their work with particles just a few atoms in diameter that “have unique properties and now spread their light from television screens and LED lamps,” according to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which announced the award in Stockholm on Wednesday.

“They catalyse chemical reactions and their clear light can illuminate tumour tissue for a surgeon,” the academy said.

Quantum dots' electrons have constrained movement, and this affects how they absorb and release visible light, allowing for very bright colours.

In a highly unusual leak, Swedish media reported the names of the winners before the prize was announced.

“There was a press release sent out for still unknown reasons. We have been very active this morning to find out exactly what happened,” Hans Ellegren, the secretary-general of the academy, told the news conference where the award was announced.

“This is very unfortunate, we do regret what happened.”

Related Why the Nobel Prize is no longer noble

Confidential for 50 years

The academy, which awards the Physics, Chemistry and Economics prizes, asks for nominations a year in advance from thousands of university professors and other scholars around the world.