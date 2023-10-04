In late September, former Bolivia President Evo Morales announced his bid to stand in the country’s 2025 presidential elections, insisting he felt obliged amid what he called “lies and sabotage” against him on X.

“They have convinced me to be a candidate. They have forced me. Of course the people want my participation but the right-wingers, the government, and the Empire are forcing me,” Morales said on his radio Kawsachun Coca program.

Reports have hinted at differences within Morales’ political party and social movement - ‘the Movement for Socialism – Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of the Peoples' (MAS-IPSP), ranging from a stand-off to a deeper rift between Morales and current President Luis Arce, a former economist under Morales’ previous government.

Some have even positioned Arce and Morales as direct rivals ahead of Bolivia’s 2024 primary elections, where a candidate is put forward for the 2025 presidential elections.

However, some analysts suggest Morales’ return to Bolivia’s political landscape relates more to the direction of the MAS-IPSP and the wide-ranging sectors of society it represents.

"There are no individual rifts between Morales and Luis Arce," Jhohan Oporto PhD, professor at the Universidad Mayor de San Simon, Cochabamba in Bolivia tells TRT World.

Oporto describes an "internal reorganisation" at work within the MAS-IPSP which is made up of a "heterogenous" base of supporters including Workers, Unions, Cooperatives, Indigenous Organisations, subsistence farmers and other producers from the countryside and city, driving "a nationalist political and reformist economic program."

‘Different sociopolitical visions’

While noting Morales' strong presence in Bolivia’s political landscape since the mid-90s and a “reference” in Latin America, Oporto suggests rather than ideological or political divisions, Arce and Morales present “different sociopolitical visions,” that span the country’s diverse social and territorial divides.

Bolivia’s capital, La Paz, he explains, is largely backed by supporters of Arce and Vice President David Choquehuanca and marked by its indigenous Aymara cultural "homogeneity" and commercial ties. Conversely, the central city of Cochabamba, he argues, broadly makes up Morales’ support base which is characterised by agricultural, coca and other food production in the Chapare region, part of Bolivia’s Amazon region.

Oporto describes “the apparent contradiction” between Arce and Morales, as being “the expression of internal contradictions between factions of the party."

In 2019, despite Bolivia’s constitution stating a president can only serve two consecutive terms, Morales made a bid for a fourth consecutive term as the country’s leader.

In October 2019, after Morales won the presidential vote that was contested.

The Organization of American States (OAS) alleged irregularities had taken place while the accusation has been disputed.

Nevertheless, Morales formally stepped down on November 10, amid calls from the military to restore calm.

Morales, Bolivia’s first indigenous president from the Aymara community who won the 2005 presidential election, initially sought refuge in Mexico and then Argentina after a change in government.

Some who succeeded Morales resigned and fled, allowing opposition figure Jeanine Anez, then vice-president of the senate and the highest ranking official remaining to take over as leader of Bolivia.

On November 23, both Chambers of Congress approved a bill to nullify the presidential vote, pushing for new elections without Morales.

After assuming power, Anez called the security forces to restore order with the post-election conflict resulting in around 35 deaths and has since faced accusations of "genocide."

Following her interim presidential tenure, Anez was arrested in March 2021, accused of irregularly assuming the presidency.

In June 2022 Anez was sentenced to 10 years in jail over what prosecutors say was a coup to oust her predecessor Morales - a ruling she rejects, insisting her tenure was part of "a constitutional succession due to electoral fraud."

Nevertheless, Anez was found guilty of "decisions contrary to the constitution," although she calls the charges a political vendetta.

After the sociopolitical turmoil, after Arce won the election in October 2020, Morales returned to Bolivia.

A divisive figure

However, Morales remains a divisive figure in the country, following his presidential legacy and exit from office.

“Morales was president of Bolivia for more than a decade, one of the longest-serving presidents in Bolivian history. He also ran for four consecutive terms, despite a constitution that limited presidents to two terms in office,” Miguel Centellas, Croft Instructional Associate Professor of Sociology & International Studies at the University of Mississippi tells TRT World.

“During that time, he maintained a tight control over his party (MAS) and limited the potential for internal rivals. It would seem that Morales wants to return to Bolivia and wield power, rather than as an “elder statesman,” argues Centellas.