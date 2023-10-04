In the first Iranian reaction to a row surrounding a cancelled football game between Iran’s Sepahan club and Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the game must not become a "political lever."

The Asian Champions League (AFC) match was scheduled to take place on Monday at the Naqsh e Jahan stadium in central Iran's Isfahan city.

Unconfirmed reports said that the football match was cancelled due to the presence of a statue of former Iranian general Qasem Soleimani inside the stadium.

Related Saudi football team refuses to play in Iran in potential diplomatic row

Speaking to reporters in Tehran on Wednesday, Amir-Abdollahian said he was in "direct contact" with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan during the AFC match.

He said the AFC, the governing body of football in Asia, must take a decision on the cancelled match "on a technical basis."

The top diplomat added that there is an agreement between both Tehran and Riyadh to reschedule the game at a time agreed upon by both sides.

Amir-Abdollahian said relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, who restored their diplomatic ties in March after a hiatus of seven years, are “on the right path”.