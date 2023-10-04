The UN human rights chief has slammed recent "despicable incidents" of Quran burning in Europe.

They are "deliberate provocations… intended to drive wedges between countries and communities," Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said at a high-level conference to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Madrid on Wednesday.

Turk also called on Europe to eradicate racism and stand up for the human rights of migrants and refugees.

"I wish there was a deeper understanding of history," said Turk, reflecting on when the Human Rights Declaration was passed in 1948 after World War Two.

"Europe had 60 million people displaced as refugees… the refugee legal regime was an important product of that experience," he said.

"So countries came together to end the cycles of horror, destruction and poverty. The declaration showed the steps to enable reconciliation and build societies that were freer, fairer, more equal and resilient."

Discrimination rising