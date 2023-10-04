A Palestinian nongovernmental organisation has said some 1,300 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails started a one-day hunger strike in solidarity with Palestinian detainee Kayed al-Fasfous.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement on Wednesday that 1,300 Palestinian detainees held under the notorious Israeli administrative detention started the hunger strike to voice solidarity with Al Fasfous, who has been on hunger strike for 63 days.

The Israeli policy of administrative detention allows authorities to extend the detention of a Palestinian prisoner indefinitely without charge or trial.