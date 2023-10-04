WORLD
Some 1,300 Palestinian prisoners stage hunger strike in Israeli jails
Move comes to voice solidarity with Kayed al Fasfous, who has been on hunger strike for 63 days.
Earlier this year,  hundreds of Palestinians held by Israel started an indefinite hunger strike.  / Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
October 4, 2023

A Palestinian nongovernmental organisation has said some 1,300 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails started a one-day hunger strike in solidarity with Palestinian detainee Kayed al-Fasfous.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement on Wednesday that 1,300 Palestinian detainees held under the notorious Israeli administrative detention started the hunger strike to voice solidarity with Al Fasfous, who has been on hunger strike for 63 days.

The Israeli policy of administrative detention allows authorities to extend the detention of a Palestinian prisoner indefinitely without charge or trial.

According to the NGO statement, Al Fasfous has entered a difficult health situation after more than 60 days of hunger strike to protest his administrative detention.

Al Fasfous, 34, from the Dura town, southwestern Hebron, was detained by the Israeli forces in May and was placed under administrative detention without charge or trial, prompting him to start a hunger strike against his detention.

According to the latest figures, nearly 5,200 Palestinians are languishing in Israeli jails, including 38 women, 170 minors and more than 1,200 placed under administrative detention.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
