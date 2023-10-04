NGOs urged the G20 to move faster on reforming international financial systems to combat climate crisis and pandemics at IMF and World Bank annual meetings next week.

"The world is on the brink of catastrophe," the non-governmental organisations said in a joint letter on Wednesday, ahead of the October 9-14 gathering in Marrakesh, Morocco.

"Time is running short and modest incrementalism won't be enough," said the letter signed by nine NGOs, including Global Citizen, ONE Campaign, Pandemic Action Network and E3G.

The International Monetary Fund and World Bank are under pressure to reform their lending systems to better address the challenges posed by the climate crisis.

'Action plan' needed

The letter calls for tripling the financing of multilateral development banks by 2030, as suggested by an independent expert group commissioned by the G20.