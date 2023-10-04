India's drug regulator has found that a cough syrup and an anti-allergy syrup made by Norris Medicines are toxic, according to a government report, months after Indian-made cough syrups were linked to 141 children's deaths worldwide.

H.G. Koshia, commissioner of Gujarat state's Food and Drug Control Administration, told Reuters on Wednesday that they inspected Norris's factory last month and ordered it to suspend production.

"The company failed miserably on compliance parameters of good manufacturing practices," Koshia said.

"Adequate water system was not there. The air-handling unit was also not up to the mark. In the larger interest of public health, we ordered the unit to stop production."

Norris did not respond to an email seeking comment. Its office numbers were not in service when Reuters called.

Product recalled in Iraq