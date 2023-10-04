TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Doctors Worldwide performs life-saving surgeries in Somalia
The team conducted medical examinations, treated cataract patients, provided vital health training to local healthcare workers, and brought significant orthopaedics and ophthalmology surgeries to the patients.
The group carried out 411 exams, 36 surgeries and checked 696 individual patients with cataract problems and performed 62 cataract surgeries in Somalia. /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
October 4, 2023

Volunteer Turkish doctors, Doctors Worldwide, under the campaign “From Heart to Heart, Good Health,” travelled to Somalia and performed surgeries in various specialities such as ear, nose, throat, orthopaedics, and ophthalmology.

Doctors Worldwide, who provides healthcare and perform surgeries in countries with limited medical services using volunteer teams, sent a 12-member team to Somalia.

The team included two associate professors, two surgical nurses, and an anaesthesia technician, according to the statement from the association. In the capital, Mogadishu, the volunteer medical team conducted long-awaited surgeries for patients due to limited resources.

The healthcare team in the country carried out 411 exams and 36 surgeries, checked 696 individuals with cataract problems, and performed 62 cataract surgeries.

After successful procedures, the volunteer doctors began discharging patients.

Throughout the program, the team provided medical examinations, treatment, and surgeries in their field of expertise.

In addition to their operations, they conducted practical and theoretical health training sessions for local healthcare workers, sharing their knowledge and experience.

Doctors Worldwide will continue their healthcare missions in Bangladesh, Palestine, the Congo, Afghanistan, and Djibouti.

A group of international medics got together and established in 2000 as a UK charity.

With its branches in Türkiye, Kenya, Pakistan, and the US, the charity aims to help local communities develop, build, and sustain health services such as maternity clinics and hospitals.

RelatedTurkish, Kenyan doctors team up at Kakuma refugee camps
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
