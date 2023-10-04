WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over 1,000 Israeli extremists storm Al Aqsa complex on fifth day of Sukkot
Sukkot is the weeklong Jewish holiday that will continue until October 6.
Over 1,000 Israeli extremists storm Al Aqsa complex on fifth day of Sukkot
Fanatical Jewish settlers storm Al Aqsa Mosque on 5th day of Sukkot holiday through Bab al Qattanin (Gate of the Cotton Merchants), in Old City of eastern Jerusalem. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 4, 2023

Over 1,000 Israeli settlers forced their way into the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem to mark the fifth day of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, according to a Palestinian official.

"Around 1,040 settlers stormed the site since morning," the official with the Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department told Anadolu news agency.

He said the settlers entered the site in groups through the Al Mughrabi Gate in the western wall of the Al Aqsa Mosque complex and attempted to perform "Talmudic rituals."

Sukkot is a weeklong holiday, which started on Sept. 29 and will continue until Oct. 6, ending a season of Jewish holidays that started by observing the Rosh Hashanah (New Year) on Sept. 15.

According to an Anadolu tally, around 3,116 settlers visited the Al Aqsa complex since Sunday.

RelatedTürkiye voices deep concern over Al Aqsa raid, calls for necessary steps

Restrictions for Palestinians

RECOMMENDED

Settlers are allowed by the Israeli authorities into the Al Aqsa compound on two shifts, morning and evening, except for Fridays and Saturdays.

Police have imposed age restrictions and prevented young Palestinians from entering the mosque during periods of incursions, witnesses told Anadolu.

Israeli police began allowing the settler incursions into the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in 2003, despite repeated condemnations from Palestinians.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980, a move never recognised by the international community.

RelatedIsraeli settlers storm Al Aqsa complex in East Jerusalem to celebrate Sukkot
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul