A United Nations investigation into Myanmar urged the country's military rulers to end forced labour in the army and to halt all violence against trade unionists.

The UN's International Labour Organization launched a commission of inquiry into allegations of serious non-observance of international labour standards in the wake of the coup.

The ILO has only used its highest investigation procedure on 13 previous occasions since its foundation in 1919.

The commission of inquiry concluded that the Myanmar junta had imposed wide-reaching restrictions on basic civil liberties and trade union rights.

It also found that the Myanmar military was exacting various different types of forced labour.

Call to end all forms of forced labour

The commission "urges the Myanmar military authorities to immediately cease all forms of violence, torture and other inhumane treatment against trade unionists, and to end all forms of forced or compulsory labour", the ILO said.

It called on the junta to take "immediate action, so as to stop egregious violations" of the conventions on forced labour and freedom of association "and prevent further abuses".

The commission found the junta's rule has had "a disastrous impact on the exercise of basic civil liberties".