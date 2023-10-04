Embattled Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said he would resign instantly if that would solve Armenia's problems, but that he believed it would only make things worse.

His comment on Wednesday to an opposition member of parliament reflected the mounting pressure on Pashinyan since neighbouring Azerbaijan seized back control of Karabakh last month.

Since then, more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians have left for Armenia, a country of 2.8 million.

Pashinyan, in power since 2018, said Armenia had always faced challenges.

"I’ll say it straight: If I know that, for example, by my resignation or removal all these challenges will be resolved, I'll do it the very next second because, unlike you, I do not cling and have never clung to my chair," the state news agency Armenpress quoted him as saying.

"But all my analysis shows that this will lead to exactly the opposite result. And this is also the reason why it isn't happening."