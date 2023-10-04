Facilities belonging to the terror group PKK/YPG in Iraq and Syria are "legitimate targets" of the Turkish Armed Forces, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

"It is a known fact how clear Türkiye's stance is in the fight against terrorism. After this latest incident, as a result of the work carried out by our intelligence and security forces, it became clear that the two terrorists came from Syria and were trained here," Fidan told a news conference on Wednesday with his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Tahsin Ertugruloglu in the capital Ankara.

"All infrastructure-superstructure facilities and energy facilities belonging to the PKK/YPG in Iraq and Syria are the legitimate targets of our security forces, armed forces and intelligence elements from now on."

Fidan also warned third parties – without naming them – to stay away from PKK/YPG facilities.

On Sunday, a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in Türkiye's capital Ankara, while another terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance gate.

The Turkish Interior Ministry has confirmed the attackers' links to the PKK terrorist group.

"Our armed forces' response to this terrorist attack will be extremely clear. They will once again regret committing such actions," he added.

Air operations in northern Iraq