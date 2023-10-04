TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
UEFA accepts Türkiye, Italy joint bid to host Euro 2032, decision next week
Both 2028 and 2032 hosting decisions must be formally approved by the UEFA executive committee meeting next week in Nyon, Switzerland.
UEFA accepts Türkiye, Italy joint bid to host Euro 2032, decision next week
Türkiye withdraws its bid for Euro 2028 and decides to focus on the joint bid with Italy for Euro 2032. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
October 4, 2023

The joint bid by Türkiye and Italy to host the EURO 2032 football tournament has been received for official consideration, the UEFA Executive Committee has said.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) and Italian Football Federation (FIGC) submitted the joint bid to the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Wednesday.

In July, the Turkish federation had announced it was bidding to host both the 2028 and 2032 tournaments, while Italy decided to bid only for 2032.

England, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, and Wales also submitted a joint bid for 2028 hosting honours.

RECOMMENDED

Later, Türkiye withdrew its bid for 2028, deciding to focus solely on its joint bid with Italy for EURO 2032.

Meeting in Nyon, Switzerland next Tuesday, the UEFA Executive Committee will see presentations on the bids for both 2028 and 2032.

RelatedTurkey aiming to host Euro football championship for the first time in 2024
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul