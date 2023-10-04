WORLD
4 MIN READ
Africa, Europe and South America to host FIFA 2030 World Cup games
FIFA says the matches in South America are part of the celebration to mark 100 years since the first World Cup in Uruguay.
Africa, Europe and South America to host FIFA 2030 World Cup games
FIFA said Spain, Portugal and Morocco would all qualify automatically for the competition. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
October 4, 2023

Morocco, Portugal and Spain will be joint hosts for the 2030 World Cup but games will also be played in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay as the footballing showpiece celebrates its centenary, FIFA announced.

FIFA said in a statement on Wednesday that the matches in South America -- one each in Montevideo, Buenos Aires and Asuncion -- were part of the celebration to mark 100 years since the first World Cup in Uruguay.

The announcement puts an end to competition between two major bids, one led by Spain and Portugal and the other from Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay.

"In a divided world, FIFA and football are uniting," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"The FIFA Council, representing the entire world of football, unanimously agreed to celebrate the centenary of the FIFA World Cup, whose first edition was played in Uruguay in 1930, in the most appropriate way."

'Centenary ceremony'

World football's governing body said the hosts must still be officially rubber-stamped by the FIFA Congress next year.

Morocco, a five-time unsuccessful candidate to host the tournament, joined them in mid-March.

The agreement between European body UEFA and its African (CAF) and South American (CONMEBOL) counterparts confirms the withdrawal of Ukraine and also that of the South American countries, in exchange for a symbolic concession.

Morocco, which was last week named as host for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, will become the second African country to host the World Cup after South Africa in 2010.

RECOMMENDED

According to FIFA, a "centenary ceremony" will be held "at the stadium where it all began", in Montevideo's Estadio Centenario in 1930, when the event brought together 13 teams in a single host city -- compared with 32 for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and 48 from the 2026 World Cup in North America onwards.

Saudi Arabia for 2034?

"We could not let this historic opportunity pass us by," said Alejandro Dominguez, the president of CONMEBOL, as he indicated that the centenary tournament would start in Montevideo.

"We are honouring the memory of those who came before us," he added.

However, a source within FIFA said the traditional opening ceremony would still take place in one of the official host nations.

FIFA also said it was inviting bids from the Asian and Oceanian continental confederations for the 2034 World Cup.

That appears to open the door for Saudi Arabia, which confirmed it was a candidate.

Referring to that, Football Supporters Europe said FIFA was rolling out "the red carpet to a host for 2034 with an appalling human rights record".

RelatedFIFA announces plans for 32-team Club World Cup
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul