The race to replace ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy took shape as Steve Scalise, the chamber's No.2 Republican, and Jim Jordan, a leading antagonist of Democratic President Joe Biden, said they would seek the post.

The two lawmakers could be joined by several other candidates in what could be a lengthy and likely messy battle to fill the post in the House wher e Republicans hold a majority.

Republican lawmakers emerging from a private meeting mainly named the two as leading candidates.

Tuesday's historic removal of McCarthy, driven by a rebellious faction of Republicans, marked the first time the chamber has removed its leader from a position that is second in line to the president after the vice president.

Republicans have set an Oct. 11 vote to choose a successor and are due to meet the day before to hear from their candidates.

The leadership fight is eating into the time lawmakers have to extend government spending before it expires on Nov. 18 and update farm-subsidy and nutrition programs, among other tasks.

Scalise, who has been getting treatment for cancer, has long been considered McCarthy's heir apparent and has been meeting privately with Republicans to build support for his bid. He is seen as more conservative than McCarthy.

He was critically wounded in 2017 when a man who had criticized Republicans on social media shot him and other party lawmakers as they were practicing for a baseball game.

"We all need to come together and pull in the same direction to get the country back on the right track," he wrote in a letter to Republicans.

Former wrestler

Jordan, 59, a former college wrestler who has led investigations of the Biden administration, first gained prominence as a leader of the party's right wing before eventually forming an alliance with McCarthy.

He is known for eschewing suit jackets and is a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump.

As chair of the Judiciary Committee, he is involved in the impeachment investigation into Biden and has tangled with state prosecutors who have filed criminal cases against Trump.

Jordan highlighted his leading role in a bill that would dramatically tighten immigration, calling it "the most significant legislation this Congress." That bill has passed the House but gotten nowhere in the Democratic-controlled Senate.