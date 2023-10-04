Twenty Democratic US senators have expressed support for a possible US-brokered Israel-Saudi Arabia normalisation agreement, stressing in their letter to President Joe Biden the deal must include "clearly defined and enforceable provisions" to achieve the option of two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict.

The agreement should also ensure that there be "equal measures of dignity and security" for both Israelis and Palestinians, said the letter sent to Biden on Wednesday.

"This should include, among other measures, a commitment by Israel not to annex any or all of the West Bank; to halt [illegal] settlement construction and expansion; to dismantle illegal outposts [including those that have been retroactively 'legalised']; and to allow the natural growth of Palestinian towns, cities and population centres and the ability to travel without interference between and among contiguous Palestinian areas," the senators demanded.

These elements are essential to any sustainable peace in the Middle East and to preserving Israel's own future as a Jewish and democratic state, they added.

Senators Chris Murphy, Chris Van Hollen, Dick Durbin, Peter Welch led 16 of their colleagues in a letter effort to President Biden.

Last month, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in an interview with Fox Newsthat the two sides are getting closer to an agreement, without providing much detail about the US-led negotiations.

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's two holiest sites, has never recognised Israel and long insisted it would not do so without a just resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Riyadh did not join the Trump-administration-brokered 2020 Abraham Accords which saw Israel's Gulf neighbours Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates as well as Morocco establish formal ties with Israel.

Key questions remain, especially what would the Saudi-Israel deal mean for the Palestinians and will it encourage more Muslim countries to follow suit.

Palestine has warned that it must be taken into account in any agreement, and it is unclear what concessions Israel's extreme-right government might be willing to make.

Analysts say Palestine is in a difficult position in relation to a Saudi-Israel deal and they are not likely to get much out of it.