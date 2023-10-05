Last month was the hottest September on record by an "extraordinary" margin as the world flirts dangerously with breaching a key heating limit, the EU climate monitor has said.

September's average surface air temperature of 16.38 degrees Celsius was 0.93C above the 1991-2020 average for the month and 0.5C above the previous 2020 record, the Copernicus Climate Change Service [C3S] said in a report on Thursday.

The report said the figure was "the most anomalous warm month" in its dataset going back to 1940 and around 1.75C hotter than the September average in the 1850-1900 pre-industrial period.

"We've been through the most incredible September ever from a climate point of view. It's just beyond belief," C3S director Carlo Buontempo told AFP news agency.

"Climate change is not something that will happen 10 years from now. Climate change is here."

The unprecedented September temperatures "have broken records by an extraordinary amount", added C3S deputy director Samantha Burgess.

On course for hottest year

Global average temperatures from January to September were 1.4 degrees Celsius higher than 1850-1900, almost breaching the 1.5C heating goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement, C3S reported.

That threshold was the more ambitious target of the accord and is seen as essential to avoid the most catastrophic consequences of the climate crisis.

The January-September average global temperature was 0.05C higher than the same nine-month period in 2016, the hottest year recorded so far.

The El Nino phenomenon — which heats waters in the southern Pacific and stokes hotter weather beyond — is likely to see 2023 becoming the hottest year on record in the next three months.

Scientists expect the worst effects of the current El Nino to be felt at the end of 2023 and into next year.

Although El Nino played a role in the heating, "there's no doubt that climate change has made it much worse", Buontempo told AFP.