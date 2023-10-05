Typhoon Koinu swept through southern Taiwan, injuring 190 people but causing no deaths as it brought record-breaking winds of more than 340 kilometres an hour to an outlying island.

Koinu, which means “puppy” in Japanese, made landfall in Cape Eluanbi, the southernmost tip of Taiwan, early Thursday and is expected to weaken as it continues to move west toward Guangdong and Fujian provinces in southern China.

Cities across the island state canceled work and classes, including the major southern port city of Kaohsiung. The capital, Taipei, was operating as normal and the rain had stopped as of Thursday morning.

Taiwan’s fire department reported 190 injuries, most of them in cities along the west coast, including Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung.

Most domestic flights and 42 international flights were canceled on Thursday, according to the transportation ministry, while ferries to outlying islands were also suspended.

Taiwan sits in an active region for tropical cyclones, but Koinu is only the second typhoon to make landfall in four years. Typhoon Haikui hit the island in early September, injuring dozens.

Experts say the climate crisis has made the paths of tropical storms harder to forecast while increasing their intensity — leading to heavy rains, flash floods and strong gales.