WORLD
3 MIN READ
Many dead, over 100 missing in India flash floods due to glacial lake burst
Mountainous areas of India, as well as Pakistan and Nepal, have been hit by torrential rains, flooding and landslides in recent months, killing scores of people.
Many dead, over 100 missing in India flash floods due to glacial lake burst
This handout picture released by India's Ministry of Defence shows army personnel looking for missing soldiers in north Sikkim. Photo: AFP / AFP
By Anupam Bordoloi
October 5, 2023

At least 14 people were killed and 102 others — including 22 army personnel — were missing in northeast India after heavy rain caused a glacial lake to burst its banks, triggering flash floods down a mountain valley.

The disaster, which has affected the lives of 22,000 people, is the latest in a series of deadly weather events in South Asia's mountains attributed to the deepening climate crisis.

"The search operations are being undertaken under conditions of incessant rains, fast-flowing water in Teesta river, roads and bridges washed away at many places," a defence spokesperson said on Monday on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

A cloudburst dropped a huge amount of rain over a short period on the Lhonak glacial lake on Wednesday, triggered flash floods down the Teesta valley, about 150 km (93 miles) north of Gangtok, capital of Sikkim state, near the border with China.

The state disaster management agency said 26 people were injured and 102 were missing, as of early Thursday. Eleven bridges were washed away.

RelatedNearly two dozen Indian soldiers missing as flash floods hit hill state
RECOMMENDED

Video footage from the ANI news agency, showed flood waters surging into built-up areas where several houses collapsed, army bases and other facilities were damaged and vehicles submerged.

The weather department has warned of landslides and disruption to flights as more rain is expected over the next two days in parts of Sikkim and neighbouring states.

Other mountainous areas of India, as well as parts of neighbouring Pakistan and Nepal have been hit by torrential rains, flooding and landslides in recent months, killing scores of people.

Last year, Pakistan blamed climate crisis for unprecedented floods caused by historic monsoon rains that washed away roads, crops, infrastructure and bridges, and killed at least 1,000 people.

"Sadly, this is the latest in a series of deadly flash floods that ricocheted across the Hindu Kush-Himalayan region this monsoon, bringing the reality of this region's extreme vulnerability to climate change all too vividly alive," said Pema Gyamtsho, director general of the Nepal-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development.

RelatedScientists say Western nations owe flood reparations to Pakistan
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul