Bolivian President Luis Arce was expelled from the ruling party amid a power struggle with former leader Evo Morales, who was named the sole candidate for the party's primary elections later this year.

The MAS party said that Arce had "expelled himself" by failing to show up at a party congress taking place this week to organise a primary election in December to designate its presidential candidate.

Morales, who is the head of the party, last month announced he would seek election again in 2025, deepening a rift with his former ally and protege Arce.

Bolivia's first Indigenous president, Morales, enjoyed widespread popularity until 2019 when he sought a fourth term in office, a move that some critics argued was not in line with the constitution

He won that vote but was forced to resign amid deadly protests, and left the country. He returned after his ally Arce won the presidency in October 2020.

Since then a power struggle has grown between the two men, and Morales has increasingly criticised the government and accused it of corruption, tolerating drug trafficking, and sidelining him politically.

Aside from Arce, 28 MAS party members loyal to the president were also expelled by the party.

MAS also modified its statutes so that only those who have been members for at least 10 years can run for president - a condition which excludes Arce.