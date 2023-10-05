Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said as the Israeli army reported soldiers were engaged in a shootout.

The health ministry said on Thursday that two men were killed by "occupation (Israeli) bullets near Tulkarem" in the northern West Bank. They were named as Abdul Rahman Atta, 23, and Huthaifa Faris, 27.

Israel's military said a gunfight had erupted after soldiers identified a "suspicious vehicle" near Shufa village, in the Tulkarem area.

The incident came after reports that an Israeli vehicle was shot at in the area, according to the army statement.

Speaking to the Anadolu news agency, eyewitnesses said that security forces prevented medics from reaching the two Palestinians.

In a related development, the Israeli army launched an hour-long raid on the Tulkarm refugee camp before leaving the area, according to eyewitnesses.

Clashes were reported between the Israeli army and Palestinians at the camp.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that its staff had dealt with 190 injuries in clashes that took place in the Balata refugee camp, east of the Nablus city.