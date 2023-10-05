WORLD
Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinian youth in occupied West Bank
Abdul Rahman Atta, 23, and Huthaifa Faris, 27, were killed by "occupation bullets near Tulkarem" in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Mourners place a heart-shaped wreath at the spot where the two Palestinians were killed. Photo: AFP / AFP
By Rabiul Islam
October 5, 2023

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said as the Israeli army reported soldiers were engaged in a shootout.

The health ministry said on Thursday that two men were killed by "occupation (Israeli) bullets near Tulkarem" in the northern West Bank. They were named as Abdul Rahman Atta, 23, and Huthaifa Faris, 27.

Israel's military said a gunfight had erupted after soldiers identified a "suspicious vehicle" near Shufa village, in the Tulkarem area.

The incident came after reports that an Israeli vehicle was shot at in the area, according to the army statement.

Speaking to the Anadolu news agency, eyewitnesses said that security forces prevented medics from reaching the two Palestinians.

In a related development, the Israeli army launched an hour-long raid on the Tulkarm refugee camp before leaving the area, according to eyewitnesses.

Clashes were reported between the Israeli army and Palestinians at the camp.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that its staff had dealt with 190 injuries in clashes that took place in the Balata refugee camp, east of the Nablus city.

Among those injured were three people shot with live ammunition, while others had been wounded by rubber-coated metal bullets and gas canisters, which affected others who inhaled the tear gas.

A large number of raids

In recent months a surge in violence has hit the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since the 1967 Arab-Israeli conflict.

Israeli forces have launched a large number of raids and Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis have risen.

Israeli settlers have also launched an increasing number of attacks against Palestinians and their property.

So far this year at least 245 Palestinians, 32 Israelis and two foreigners have been killed in the conflict.

The fatalities include combatants and civilians on both sides, according to Israeli and Palestinian officials.

