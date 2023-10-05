TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intelligence nabs, repatriates wanted FETO fugitive
MIT captures fugitive Koray Vural in Tajikistan, where he worked in organising terrorist organisation's activities in central Asia.
Turkish intelligence nabs, repatriates wanted FETO fugitive
FETO and its US-based ringleader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded. / Photo: AA / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
October 5, 2023

Turkish intelligence has brought a wanted fugitive member of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) back to Türkiye after they captured him abroad, security sources said.

FETO fugitive Koray Vural was arrested in Tajikistan, where he went under the instructions of the terror group and worked in organising its activities in Central Asia, sources said on Thursday speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

It was found that Vural frequently went to Pennsylvania, United States, during his stay in Tajikistan to receive instructions from FETO leader Fetullah Gulen.

He had also made plans to flee Tajikistan after Emsal Koc, another fugitive FETO member, was brought to Türkiye, the sources added.

Defeated coup of July 15

RECOMMENDED

Vural was on the orange category of the Turkish Interior Ministry's colour-coded list of wanted terrorists for being a member of FETO, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye.

The ministry’s list of wanted terrorists is divided into five categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and grey.

FETO and its US-based ringleader Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

The group was also behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

RelatedTürkiye will not allow July 15 defeated coup to be forgotten: Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul