Turkish intelligence has brought a wanted fugitive member of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) back to Türkiye after they captured him abroad, security sources said.

FETO fugitive Koray Vural was arrested in Tajikistan, where he went under the instructions of the terror group and worked in organising its activities in Central Asia, sources said on Thursday speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

It was found that Vural frequently went to Pennsylvania, United States, during his stay in Tajikistan to receive instructions from FETO leader Fetullah Gulen.

He had also made plans to flee Tajikistan after Emsal Koc, another fugitive FETO member, was brought to Türkiye, the sources added.

