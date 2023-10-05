Türkiye has urged other countries, especially allies, to avoid proximity to the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, Turkish Defence Ministry sources said on Thursday.

The statement came a day after Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan declared facilities belonging to the terror group PKK/YPG in Iraq and Syria as legitimate targets of the Turkish Armed Forces.

Fidan also warned third parties – without naming them – to stay away from PKK/YPG facilities.

Related PKK/YPG facilities in Iraq, Syria are Türkiye's 'legitimate targets': Fidan

When asked if Fidan’s warning is new, the source stated that "it's a reminder, and taking precautions is the responsibility of those concerned."

Türkiye intensified anti-terror operations against the PKK/YPG within its territories, and in neighbouring Syria and Iraq, after a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Sunday.

The other terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance gate.

The Turkish Interior Ministry has confirmed the attackers' links to the PKK/YPG terrorist group.

Related Türkiye identifies second terrorist involved in Ankara attack

“We consistently emphasise that PKK/YPG is the same terrorist organization, and wherever they operate, they remain our legitimate targets,” defence ministry source said.