Legends: The Home of Football, located in the Spanish capital of Madrid, will showcase Turkish football in March next year.

Its president, Marcelo Ordas, who is also an Argentinian businessman, said on Wednesday that following talks with the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), the museum will celebrate Turkish Football Week in March.

Ordas said he travelled to Türkiye several times and was impressed by Turkish people's passion for football, adding that Turkish Football Week will be open to all football fans so that visitors will be able to see what makes football so special in Türkiye.

Alongside Ronaldo's 2002 Brazil kit and Messi's 2022 Argentina shirt, the museum features Türkiye's 2002 World Cup jersey that former Turkish defender Alpay Ozalan wore when the team won the bronze medal.

In addition to Türkiye’s World Cup jersey, Galatasaray's 2000 UEFA Cup final shirt is also displayed in the museum.

Galatasaray beat Arsenal on penalties to be crowned the 2000 champions in that tournament, one of the historic achievements for Türkiye and the club.

Related Galatasaray stun Man United with historic 3-2 win

'Gems of football'

Legends, which opened its doors in June, has at least 5,000 historical objects, including the jerseys of football greats such as Pele, Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, Andres Iniesta, and Paolo Rossi.