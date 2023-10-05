Last month was the hottest September on record by an "extraordinary" margin as the world dangerously breaches a key warming limit, the EU climate monitor said.

September's average surface air temperature of 16.38 degrees Celsius (61.5 degrees Fahrenheit) was 0.93C above the 1991-2020 average for the month and 0.5C above the previous 2020 record, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said on Thursday in a report.

Temperature records are normally broken by much smaller margins closer to one-tenth of a degree.

The report said the figure was "the most anomalously warm month" in its dataset going back to 1940 and around 1.75C hotter than the September average in the 1850-1900 pre-industrial period.

"We've been through the most incredible September ever from a climate point of view. It's just beyond belief," C3S director Carlo Buontempo told AFP.

"Climate change is not something that will happen 10 years from now. Climate change is here."

The unprecedented September temperatures "have broken records by an extraordinary amount", added C3S deputy director Samantha Burgess.